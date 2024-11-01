Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0001

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $17.92 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00035891 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

