Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APLE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,339.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,380,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 381,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

