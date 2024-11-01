Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Apple has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Apple has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

AAPL opened at $225.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Apple last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.91.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

