Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.
Apple has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Apple has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.
Apple Stock Performance
AAPL opened at $225.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
