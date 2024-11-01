Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.30 EPS.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Saturday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.