Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 53.71%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.
ARCC stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
