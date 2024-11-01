Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 53.71%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARCC

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.