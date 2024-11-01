argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.29 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS.

argenx Price Performance

ARGX stock traded up $23.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $609.90. 234,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,166. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $536.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.44. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $610.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.22.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.