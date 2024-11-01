ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.55. 1,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

About ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF

The ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (ARKY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through a dynamic portfolio comprised of USD-settled Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts.

