Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.
Arrow Electronics Stock Up 2.2 %
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 794.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
