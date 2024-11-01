ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Given “Buy” Rating at BWS Financial

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BWS Financial in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ATN International Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of ATN International

NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,532. The company has a market capitalization of $316.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.57. ATN International has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

