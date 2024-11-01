ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get ATN International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ATNI

ATN International Stock Performance

ATN International Dividend Announcement

Shares of ATN International stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ATN International has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $39.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 605,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ATN International by 24.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 26.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.