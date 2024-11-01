Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATOS. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 164,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 3,160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 399,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

