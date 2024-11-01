AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 114.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $1,951,609.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,140.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $16,890,717. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $605.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $586.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $631.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

