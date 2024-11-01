AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $2.70 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research boosted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

