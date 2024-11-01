AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,107 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GoDaddy by 22.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 14,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $2,093,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in GoDaddy by 13.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $500,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,882,801.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $500,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,882,801.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,571 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.23.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $166.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.68. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $171.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 313.25% and a net margin of 41.74%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

