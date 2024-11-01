Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) disclosed in a recent 8-K filing that it has appointed Dr. Charles Cavo to its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board on October 31, 2024. This strategic move aims to enhance the marketing and business development efforts surrounding KetoAir™, a handheld breathalyzer designed for ketogenic health.

Get alerts:

Dr. Cavo’s extensive expertise includes serving as the co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Pounds Transformation, where he focuses on guiding patients in achieving wellness goals through a blend of medical interventions and lifestyle modifications centered on nutrition and exercise. His specialization in family medicine and as an OBGYN at the Hospital of Central Connecticut emphasizes his dedication to combatting the obesity epidemic.

The incorporation of Dr. Cavo into Avalon’s Advisory Board is part of the company’s broader initiative to leverage KetoAir™ effectively. KetoAir™ functions by providing real-time insights into metabolic conditions, specifically assessing the ketosis status of users. This not only aids in weight management but can also be instrumental in conditions like diabetes.

Dr. Cavo’s insights are expected to be instrumental in identifying strategic development partners for KetoAir™. His broad experience and strategic guidance will be imperative in executing Avalon’s business model for KetoAir™, helping steer the product towards its commercial goals effectively.

In support of KetoAir™ as a crucial tool in the realm of obesity treatment, Dr. Cavo underlined the significance of ketogenic diets in stimulating the natural production of the GLP-1 hormone. This hormone plays a vital role in regulating appetite and blood sugar levels. By utilizing KetoAir™ to measure Breath Acetone Concentration (BrAce), individuals can now monitor adherence to a ketogenic diet accurately, which has potential benefits for chronic conditions like diabetes and obesity.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a commercial-stage entity committed to developing innovative precision diagnostics and laboratory services. By leveraging proprietary technology, Avalon aims to deliver precise, genetics-driven test outcomes. The company also offers an array of diagnostic services and tests to cater to diverse medical needs, ranging from drug testing to anatomic pathology and beyond.

As Avalon GloboCare continues to advance its initiatives, the appointment of Dr. Cavo signifies a strategic step towards bolstering its scientific vision and furthering the market presence of KetoAir™.

This press release details the innovative strides made by Avalon GloboCare as it brings on board top talent to drive its healthcare solutions forward. The strategic appointment of Dr. Cavo underlines the company’s commitment to advancing precision diagnostics and laboratory services according to the latest industry standards.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Avalon GloboCare’s 8K filing here.

About Avalon GloboCare

(Get Free Report)

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

Featured Articles