Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36, reports. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. Avanos Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.350 EPS.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 314.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 40,653 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 177,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 204,826 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

