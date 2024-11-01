Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,090,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 35,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,628,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,996,000 after buying an additional 1,562,018 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Avantor by 771.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 323,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 286,811 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Avantor by 5.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,288,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 69,818 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 45.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19. Avantor has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

