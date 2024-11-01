Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Update

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 635,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 94.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 119.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 198.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAR opened at $83.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average is $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.13. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $204.77.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by ($1.90). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 230.71% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

