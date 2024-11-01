Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40-5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.50 billion. Avnet also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.

AVT stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 850,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

