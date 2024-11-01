Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.39. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $79.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Axos Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 45.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

