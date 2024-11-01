Balanced Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,153 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Balanced Wealth Group LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $81.94.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

