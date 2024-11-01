Balanced Wealth Group LLC Sells 104 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Balanced Wealth Group LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWB. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,251,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,351,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 810,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,626,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

PWB opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.58 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $101.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

