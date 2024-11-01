Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Short Interest Up 6.4% in October

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Ball by 598.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 334.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Up 0.2 %

BALL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 832,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,758. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. Ball has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.