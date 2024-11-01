Band Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $162.84 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001533 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $162.84 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 152,793,922 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

