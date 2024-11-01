Bango (LON:BGO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.51 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 108.51 ($1.41). Bango shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.44), with a volume of 404,774 shares trading hands.

Bango Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.90. The company has a market cap of £84.51 million, a PE ratio of -1,224.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Bango

In other news, insider Paul Larbey bought 8,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £8,977.48 ($11,642.43). 37.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bango

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants. It also offers digital vending machine services for resellers and subscriptions providers to enable bundling of subscription services.

