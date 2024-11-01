Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $449.35 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.19 and a 52-week high of $480.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.69.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

