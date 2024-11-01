Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $31,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $233.49 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

