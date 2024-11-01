Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.79. 68,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,113. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.75. Belden has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $123.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.10. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Belden news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,444.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,715 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,659,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Belden by 1,724.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 98,503 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Belden by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

