Belrium Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Belrium token can currently be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Belrium Token Trading

