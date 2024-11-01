Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $302,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,552.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

