Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Price

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $150.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Benchmark's price target would indicate a potential upside of 108.32% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTAI. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.09.

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.01. 1,984,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,235. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average is $105.59. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,437.60 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 198.02% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

