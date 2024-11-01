Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEM

Select Medical Trading Up 13.0 %

NYSE:SEM traded up $4.18 on Friday, reaching $36.26. 436,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $690,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $730,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 275,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 35,512 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $14,819,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.