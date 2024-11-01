Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $70.91 and last traded at $70.62, with a volume of 374994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.50%.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,889.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.