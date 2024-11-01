Bicycle Therapeutics’ (BCYC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 134.59% from the company’s previous close.

BCYC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a current ratio of 14.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.89. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $28.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $71,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,032.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $102,040 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 883,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 121,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

