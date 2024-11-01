Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports.
Biomea Fusion Price Performance
Shares of BMEA stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,900. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
