Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $69,357.43

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,371.64 billion and $3.40 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $69,357.43 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.42 or 0.00503792 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00021956 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00072129 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000141 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,776,346 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
