Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.96 billion and approximately $254.65 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $351.78 or 0.00504320 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,753.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00071650 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00021426 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,782,488 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.