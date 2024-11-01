Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAU) Short Interest Down 8.3% in October

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Black Hawk Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BKHAU stock opened at 10.50 on Friday. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 1-year low of 10.08 and a 1-year high of 12.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of 10.44.

Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

