Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $92.00.

BLKB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLKB

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.56. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 18.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $192,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,180.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,728. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,261 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $192,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,180.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,409 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,193. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 388,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 264,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after buying an additional 53,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after buying an additional 135,103 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.