BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,194. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $14.63.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
