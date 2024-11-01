BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,194. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 26,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.