BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $286.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.13.

First Solar Stock Down 1.5 %

First Solar stock opened at $194.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

