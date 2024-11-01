BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance
DMF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.20. 32,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,447. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
About BNY Mellon Municipal Income
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
