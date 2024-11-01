BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.21 (NYSEARCA:BKUI)

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.208 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKUI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,607. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62.

Get BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.