BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.21 (NYSEARCA:BKUI)

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.208 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BKUI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,607. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62.
BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile
