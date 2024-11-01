Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $5,155.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,250.00 to $4,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,510.71.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $43.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4,720.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,183. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,118.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,872.22. The stock has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,756.39 and a 52 week high of $4,856.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 165.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Booking will post 177.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Booking by 11.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 16,668.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,569,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

