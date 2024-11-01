BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. BorgWarner updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.15-$4.30 EPS.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $33.44. 2,671,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. BorgWarner has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $38.22.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.