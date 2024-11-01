Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOWL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bowlero

Bowlero Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:BOWL opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.60. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $283.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Bowlero by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 275,525 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 6.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,646,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,004,000 after purchasing an additional 205,902 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 101.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,252 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 164,603 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.