BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. BP had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BP Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. 2,381,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,416,512. BP has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Hsbc Global Res raised BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

