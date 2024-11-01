Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,700 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 672,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

Bridger Aerospace Group stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bridger Aerospace Group news, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 26,936 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $69,494.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,064.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 26,936 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $69,494.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 844,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,064.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel Carl Davis sold 19,323 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $49,466.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,341.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,614 shares of company stock valued at $252,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAER. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bridger Aerospace Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Featured Stories

