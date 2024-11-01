BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Short Interest Update

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 540,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

BrightView Stock Performance

NYSE BV traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $16.66. 59,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.51 and a beta of 1.29. BrightView has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $738.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 150.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 632,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 379,916 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 24.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 7.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BrightView by 73.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital raised BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BrightView in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BrightView

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.