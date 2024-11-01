Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Michaela M. Ware Sells 3,753 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,531. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,004,000 after purchasing an additional 135,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Brinker International by 231.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,046 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Brinker International by 13,850.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after buying an additional 227,047 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,406,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

